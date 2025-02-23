- News
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did PM Modi target the opponents of 'Sanatan Dharma'?
Has Narendra Modi figured out what the 'Sanatan' voter in this country wants? PM Modi knows that in 2024, the Hindu vote was not united... the Hindu vote was split, which led to a decrease in Modi's seats. That’s why Modi doesn't want to leave any stone unturned.
