Updated on: March 23, 2023 0:05 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Opposition unites to defeat Narendra Modi in Loksabha 2024

Today in the Parliament, Modi's opponents were protesting from three sides. The opposition parties of the PM demonstrated together regarding the demand of JPC. Along with this, Rajya Sabha member of Kejriwal's party Sanjay Singh also expressed his displeasure over the non-presentation of the budget