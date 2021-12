Updated on: December 15, 2021 23:20 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai : Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states converge in Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

After a grand inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, as many as nine Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states arrived in Ayodhya today to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.