Digvijaya says, Congress will reconsider Article 370; BJP attacks

A row erupted on Saturday over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a "relook" at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power, with the BJP accusing him of speaking "the language of Pakistan" and spewing venom against India. Singh's remarks to a person, who the BJP said was a journalist of Pakistani origin, were seized by its leaders to unleash a torrent of criticism against the opposition party and demand statements from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the issue.