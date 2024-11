Updated on: November 25, 2024 16:51 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024

Ranbir Kapoor announced Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh kept singing as a man proposed to his girlfriend on stage during Pune concert. This and a lot more in today's entertainment wrap.