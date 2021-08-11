Updated on: August 11, 2021 13:20 IST

Abki Bar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi's NaMo App opens survey for voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app has launched a survey in five poll-bound states seeking people's opinion on a number of issues that are likely to influence their choice of the party or candidates. The survey, open to people from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, seeks opinion on the voter's most pressing consideration, rating of the state government on a number of metrics, view on any probable opposition unity in their constituency and take on the local MLA besides other matters.