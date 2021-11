Updated on: November 14, 2021 13:30 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar : CM Yogi is set to change the name of Azamgarh?

Cm Yogi was in Azamgarh yesterday and people are now considering his statement as a hint for his trademark name change policy. actully he was quoted as saying, "There should be no doubt that this university will truly turn Azamgarh into Aryamgarh".