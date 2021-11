Updated on: November 06, 2021 11:29 IST

Traveling during Shobhana Yoga is peaceful and pleasant

Today is the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha and it is Saturday. The second date will remain till 7:44 pm today. Tonight there will be Shobhana Yoga till 11:05 pm. Shobhana yoga is considered very good. Travel started during this yoga remains auspicious and pleasant.