Updated on: February 09, 2023 0:08 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi snatched the ground from under the feet of the opposition

PM Modi On Rahul Gandhi: Today the Prime Minister's 85 minutes overshadowed all his opponents. Modi continued to speak for 85 minutes. One camp kept on raising slogans of Modi-Modi. The second camp kept playing Adani Adani's tape. But what did Modi do? Modi did not take Adani's name even once.