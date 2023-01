Updated on: January 19, 2023 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Where has the President of the Wrestling Federation disappeared to?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India must have understood what real wrestlers are. All the wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar said that Brijbhushan will at least take Sharan Singh's resignation.