Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers ahead of election 2024

From today onwards, LPG cylinders will be available at Rs 200 cheaper across the country. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. For the last two years, the LPG cylinder has been continuously expensive.