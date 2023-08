Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:27 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi Govt Slashes LPG cylinder prices by 200rs ahead of election!

Assembly elections of five states are going to be held in 2023..that means five chief ministers are going to be decided. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in 2024. In this the decision of the Prime Minister will be made public. What is the mood of the public? Know!