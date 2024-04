Updated on: April 12, 2024 23:19 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: INDI alliance wants to make India powerless": PM Modi criticises CPI (M) manifesto calling for eliminating nuclear weapons

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed towards a big danger on the border of India and Pakistan..Modi said that the intention of INDI Alliance is to eliminate India's nuclear power..He said that the policy of the parties involved in INDI Alliance , their intention is to destroy our nuclear weap