Noida Extension metro expansion gets NMRC nod for Aqua Line expansion

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) approved the expansion of its metro network to Noida Extension, addressing the transportation needs of the region's large population. The detailed project report (DPR) presented proposed a 17.43-km route with 11 stations, connecting Noida Sector-51 to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) for Rs 2991.60 crore.

Addressing long-standing connectivity demands

Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, has faced transportation challenges, prompting local demonstrations calling for metro rail connectivity and improved bus services. The proposed project aims to fulfill this need by offering an interchange station at Noida Sector-61, connecting NMRC's Aqua Line with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line.

Benefits for commuters and decongesting roads

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M highlighted the significance of the project, emphasising the interconnectivity of the existing Aqua Line and DMRC's Blue Line. The corridor is expected to benefit commuters from Noida, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida, providing faster and direct connectivity to Noida and Delhi. Additionally, the project aims to alleviate road traffic congestion along the specified routes.

Approval process and corridor details

While the DPR received approval from the NMRC Board, it will now proceed with clearance from the Uttar Pradesh government and the government of India. The proposed corridor includes stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12, and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V.

Future expansion plans

In addition to the Noida Extension expansion, NMRC is actively planning further metro corridors. One project involves a corridor from Botanical Garden Metro Station to Noida Sector-142, while another extension project is underway from NMRC's Depot Station to Bodaki in Greater Noida. Plans for the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor have been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, with subsequent steps requiring clearance from the Centre.

