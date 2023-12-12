Uttar Pradesh: Half dozen cattle killed, several shanties gutted as fire sweeps through slum cluster in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Uttar Pradesh fire: In a tragic incident, at least half a doen cattle were killed and six shanties gutted in a fire at a slum cluster near Noida on Tuesday. According to officials, Around 50 cattle were rescued from the blaze that broke out in a slum cluster in Sector 123 near Parthala Chowk.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said six fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control. No person was injured in the fire which appears to have spread from a garbage dump in the area, the officer said, adding that six shanties were gutted in the fire while half-a-dozen cattle died, the officer said.

The area with shanties is dense and overall six water tenders along with firefighters were deployed to douse the fire, he added.

Fire incident at banquet hall

In a similar incident, a massive fire had erupted at a banquet hall in a building in Sector 3 of the Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad on December 4. According to the official, no casualties were reported.

"Around 2:10 pm, we got information that a massive fire had broken out in a banquet hall in a building in the Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad. Immediately, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. On the top floor, there were five to six people stranded. All of them were rescued," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Ghaziabad.

(With PTI inputs)

