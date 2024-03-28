Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed in court to declare Taj Mahal as Shiva temple.

Uttar Pradesh news: A fresh petition has been filed in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh seeking the declaration of the Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya, a Hindu temple. The petition, filed on Wednesday (March 27), has called for a halt to all Islamic activities and any other practices not suitable for a place of worship.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 9 (Tuesday). Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh has filed the suit as the patron of Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and as the president of Yogeshwar Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sangh Trust and Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust.

The petitioner cited various historical books to support his claim that the structure has a history predating its recognition as the Taj Mahal. Repeatedly, several petitions have been filed demanding the declaration of the Taj Mahal as the Shiva temple. Some of these petitions have been dismissed, while others are still pending.

ALSO READ: "Taj Mahal not built by King Shahjahan": PIL in Delhi High Court demands correction of history books