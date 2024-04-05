Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP: Moradabad SP candidate Ruchi Veera and City Magistrate engage in war of words | VIDEO

UP: Moradabad SP candidate Ruchi Veera and City Magistrate engage in war of words | VIDEO

Ruchi Veera is also considered close to senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: April 05, 2024 17:08 IST
SP candidate Ruchi Veera
Image Source : INDIA TV SP candidate Ruchi Veera

A video has surfaced from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in which an argument is seen between SP candidate Ruchi Veera and the City Magistrate. According to reports, on the occasion of Good Friday, Ruchi Veera had come to meet people outside Jama Masjid in Moradabad. During this, the City Magistrate stopped the meeting, calling it a violation of the code of conduct.

After confusion, Samajwadi fielded Muhibullah Nadvi from Rampur and Ruchi Veera from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat. Two candidates each from Rampur and Moradabad seats filed nomination as the SP candidates.

Another video of Samajwadi Party candidate Shivpal Yadav from UP's Badaun has also gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying, "We will ask for everyone's vote." Whoever doesn't give will have to pay..."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement