India TV EXCLUSIVE: UP DGP Prashant Kumar says 'full disclosure' coming soon in paper leak case | VIDEO

Lucknow: With the Lok Sabha elections drawing near, all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh, whether from the ruling party or the opposition. While the opposition aims to highlight the shortcomings of the government, the ruling party is busy showcasing its accomplishments. Amidst this, the UP Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, engaged in an exclusive conversation with India TV, addressing numerous questions related to law and order issues.

Full disclosure on paper leak case soon

Speaking exclusively to India TV, UP DGP Prashant Kumar disclosed that the administration would soon unveil the complete truth behind the paper leak case. He affirmed that the illegal assets of those involved in paper leaks would be confiscated and destroyed. The threads of the paper leak scandal are interconnected with various states. Flaws existed in the systems of previous governments, which prevented action against mafias. Currently, protection is being provided to witnesses against the mafias, enabling them to testify. Those who have a criminal history spanning over 40 years due to flaws in the system are being rectified, and further action will be taken against criminals and mafias.

Chief Minister's focus

DGP Kumar emphasised the intent of the government to take action against mafias and criminals when the system fails to function. Now, the Chief Minister himself pays attention to this matter. The police budget has been increased by two and a half times, with nearly 200,000 recruitments completed. Additionally, police are being provided with numerous resources. If justices delay their actions, it also amounts to a crime.

Realm of fake mafias

Further addressing the situation, DGP Kumar mentioned that the state is under the complete control of fake mafias. The complete truth behind the paper gang case will be revealed soon. Gangs from various states are involved in this, and strict action will be taken against all mafias. Additionally, wrongfully acquired properties will be confiscated, and illegal properties will be destroyed.

Support for CAA

On the topic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the DGP stated that conversations have been held with all religious leaders, ensuring that nobody's citizenship is compromised. People have understood that some individuals aim to disrupt the law and order. There is widespread support from the people.

With the forthcoming elections, UP gears up for an intense political climate as revelations in significant cases and actions against mafias take center stage.

