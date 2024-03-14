Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Ravi Kishan up against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Ravi Kishan up against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gorakhpur, which is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, has been a Bharatiya Janata Party's favourite. The Gorakhpur seat comprises five Assembly segments including Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur constituency five times in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

2019 contest

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate and actor Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan won the seat for the first time with a margin of 3,01,664 votes. He was polled 7,17,122 votes with a vote share of 60.52%. He defeated SP candidate Rambhual Nishad who got 4,15,458 votes (35.06%). Congress candidate Madhusudan Tripathi stood third with 22,972 votes (1.94%).

Hence, the BJP has this time has again fielded Ravi Kishan. However, the SP has fielded a new face, Kajal Nishad.