UP assembly by-polls: SP announces candidates for three seats

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday announced the three names of candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Awadhesh Kumar Verma got the ticket from Dadraul. Rakesh Yadav will be the SP candidate from the Gainsari assembly constituency, while Akhilesh Yadav's party gave a ticket to Vijay Singh Gond from the Duddhi Assembly.

SP won Gainsari seat in 2022

Let us inform you that SP had won the Gainsari assembly seat in the 2022 assembly elections. Dr. SP Yadav had won the election from here. This seat became vacant after his death. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, by-elections will also be held here on May 25.

Voting will be held in Dadraul on 13th May

By-elections will be held on Dadraul assembly seat of Shahjahanpur district on May 13. Voting for the Lok Sabha seat will also be held here on the same day. This seat went to BJP's account in the 2022 assembly elections. Manvendra Singh had won the election from here on BJP ticket. This seat was declared vacant after the death of Manvendra.

Duddhi seat remained vacant after BJP MLA's sentence for 20 years

The Duddhi Assembly by-election will be held on June 1. The BJP won the seat in the 2022 assembly elections. BJP MLA Ram Dular Gond's membership terminated after he was sentenced to 20 years in a rape case. SP made seven-time MLA Vijay Singh Gond its candidate.