UP: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow in view of Ram temple event and Republic Day

In light of the momentous 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple and the upcoming Republic Day, the Uttar Pradesh police has imposed section 144 of the CrPC act in Lucknow, Noida, and Greater Noida to ensure peaceful celebrations. The measures entail prohibiting the unlawful assembly of five or more individuals, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations, as outlined in an order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Police issue order

"The live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled on January 22 along with the Diwali programme. Then the birth anniversary of late Hazrat Ali on January 25 and Republic Day celebration on January 26," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said. "Along with these, some protests and demonstrations are proposed by various organisations and farmers from time to time," he added.

In anticipation of potential disturbances to peace by anti-social elements, the need for proper arrangements to ensure the secure conduct of authorized events cannot be overlooked, stated Katheriya.

Police stress on maintaining peace and harmony

Emphasizing the imperative to maintain peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, the officer also underscored the importance of preventing mischievous elements from engaging in activities that could lead to an unfavourable environment.

"Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte," the Additional DCP stated in the order.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

