Samajwadi Party govt gave shoot-at-sight orders for 'karsewaks' to safeguard law: Swami Prasad Maurya | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SWAMI PRASAD MAURYA (X) Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya on Ram temple: While speaking to media on the matter of Ram temple, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya said that the then government gave shoot at sight orders in order to safeguard the constitution and the law and also to protect peace.

"To safeguard the constitution and the law and to protect peace, the then government gave shoot at sight orders. The government merely did its duty", said Swami Prasad Maurya.

Meanwhile, Centre has sanctioned a security cover of more than 150 CISF personnel for the Ayodhya airport, days before the high-profile consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, official sources have said.

The "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham" is the country's 68th civil airport terminal to come under the umbrella of the specialised Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the central force. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide an anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, the sources said on Tuesday.

The force will frisk passengers, check their baggage and secure the perimeter of the facility, they said. An armed contingent of more than 150 CISF personnel under the command of a deputy commandant-rank officer has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for securing the Ayodhya airport that will be enhanced in phases over the 821-acre land sanctioned for it, the sources added.

ALSO READ:​ Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi laddus registered for GI tag ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

ALSO READ: Ram temple inauguration: Meat shops to remain closed on January 22 in Lucknow