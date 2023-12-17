WATCH VIDEO: PM Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance during roadshow in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance in Varanasi

PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today (December 17).

On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat and flag off the new train from Kanyakumari to Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the region.

After his arrival in Varanasi, the cavalcade of the prime minister was showered with flower petals by people as it left the airport.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat.

At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

The first batch of Tamil delegation comprising a group of students from various parts of Tamil Nadu named 'Ganga' reached Varanasi on Sunday.

The group visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and are also scheduled tovisit Prayagraj and Ayodhya during their stay.

Six more groups comprising teachers (Yamuna), professionals (Godavari), spiritual leaders (Saraswati), farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers (Sindhu) and traders and businessmen (Kaveri) will be reaching the city to participate at the event.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi is also on the agenda.

