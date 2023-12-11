New speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for two months to prevent accidents | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: To mitigate the risk of road accidents in the winter season due to poor visibility, Noida Police have established new speed limits on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The new limits will be in force for two months starting December 15 (Friday), as per the statement by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

The Noida-Greater Noida expressway, spanning almost 25 km with six lanes, serves as a high-speed corridor connecting Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjacent to Delhi. It witnesses substantial daily traffic with thousands of vehicles using the expressway.

New speed limit:

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the new speed limit for heavy vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been fixed at 50 kmph and for lighter vehicles such as cars, the speed limit has been fixed at 75 kmph.

The police said the upper speed limit on the two crucial expressways otherwise is 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles.

"In order to prevent and reduce road accidents due to reduced visibility on the roads during the winter season, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been decreased from December 15, 2023, to February 15, 2024. The upper speed limit will be 50 kmph for heavy vehicles and 75 km per hour for light vehicles," the police said.

Notably, the decision to lower the speed limit was taken to reduce road crashes due to lowered visibility due to fog in the winter season.

Traffic helpline number

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate has also issued a traffic helpline number for commuters facing inconvenience. "In case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact traffic helpline number 9971009001," it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said violation of road safety rules will be met with legal proceedings in the form of challan. “A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles," Yadav told the news agency PTI.

As per the officials, around one thousand road accidents have been reported so far this year in which nearly 400 lives have been lost across Noida and Greater Noida. Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year, more than double of 2022, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report

Also Read: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust releases pics showing carvings inside Ayodhya's Temple