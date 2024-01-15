Akhilesh Yadav changes colours like chamaeleon: Mayawati launches scathing attack on SP chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mayawati

Mayawati addressed a press conference on Monday and announced to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She said that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not be a part of any alliance, neither ruling or Opposition for the general elections and will contest alone.

"BSP will not be a part of any alliance and will contest the elections on its own in Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati announced.

"Instead of uplifting people from poverty and providing them employment, the central and state (UP) governments are providing them with some free ration and trying to make them their salves. However, our government in UP had provided people employment to empower them. Akhilesh Yadav changed his colour like chamaeleon," she said.

Mayawati attacks Samajwadi Party

Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party and Congress and said that they are the parties of big businessmen.

"BSP is the only party in the entire country that runs on the laws and regulations made by Baba Saheb. Congress is in favor of BJP and its allies, big businessmen. The most backward people are not getting their rights and are not getting the benefits of reservation. There is an appeal to all the people to join BSP and take it to power, so that their rights can be given. SP had tried to confuse BSP by giving statements, this needs to be avoided" she said.

"Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it's not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party," she added.