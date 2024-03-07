Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Rajbhar, son of OP Rajbhar, fielded as SBSP candidate from Ghosi

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ARVINDRAJBHAR07 Arvind Rajbhar, son of OP Rajbhar, was fielded as an SBSP candidate from Ghosi.

The party of OP Rajbhar has declared its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a constituent of the NDA, has nominated Arvind Rajbhar to contest from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Arvind Rajbhar is the son of party chief OP Rajbhar.

Cross-party support for Arvind Rajbhar

Arvind Rajbhar has garnered support from the BJP, his party (Sonelal), and the Nishad Party. All these parties will also campaign for the BJP candidate in the upcoming elections.

Previous election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Ghosi seat was won by Atul Kumar Singh, an MP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Atul Singh defeated Harinarayan of the BJP by a margin of 122,568 votes, securing nearly 57% of the vote share. The BSP contested the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sudhakar Singh's victory in by-elections

The Ghosi Lok Sabha seat is located in the Mau district. In the by-elections for the Ghosi Assembly constituency, Sudhakar Singh of the Samajwadi Party secured a significant victory, defeating Dara Singh Chauhan of the BJP. OP Rajbhar was also involved in campaigning for Dara during the elections.

Potential criticism towards Rajbhar

OP Rajbhar, like other BJP leaders, has accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress of promoting dynastic politics. By fielding his son as a candidate, Rajbhar may open himself up to criticism from opposition leaders. SP and Congress leaders could now launch verbal attacks on Rajbhar and his family.

SBSP presence in UP

It's worth noting that Rajbhar's party has six MLAs in Uttar Pradesh. OP Rajbhar initially contested elections in alliance with the SP but later parted ways. He joined forces with the BJP, announcing his inclusion in the NDA after meeting with Amit Shah.

Also read | Uttar Pradesh: ED raids premises of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother under PMLA in Kanpur