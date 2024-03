Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases second list of 9 candidates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases second list of 9 candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The first list was released just a few hours ago on the same day. The second list consisted candidates for the Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Kanpur among a few other constituencies.

Here is the full list of BSP candidates:

Hathras - Hembabu Dhangar Mathura - Kamal Kant Upmanyu Agra (SC) - Pooja Amrohi Fatehpur Sikri - Ram Nivas Sharma Firozabad - Satyendra Jain Sauli Itawah (SC) - Sarika Singh Baghel Kanpur - Kuldeep Bhadauriya Akbarpur (Kanpur) - Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi Jalaun - Suresh Chandra Gautam

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which will vote in all seven phases of the general elections.

Check phases and constituency-wise polling dates

First phase (April 19):

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Second phase (April 26):

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Third phase (May 7):

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Fourth phase (May 13):

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich.

Fifth phase (May 20):

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Sixth phase (May 25):

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr.

Seventh and final phase (June 1):

Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.