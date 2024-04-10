BJP's Paras Nath Rai to take on Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur: Here's how his name was decided

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP candidate Paras Nath Rai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The announcement of Paras Nath Rai as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur constituency in the tenth list generated significant curiosity and discussion, particularly in the Purvanchal region. This constituency holds considerable importance in Purvanchal politics, often serving as a focal point for major narratives. The selection of Paras Nath Rai's name came as a surprise to many in Purvanchal, prompting discussions regarding the criteria behind his selection. On India TV, we provide the complete story behind the selection of the BJP candidate in Ghazipur.

Inside story behind Paras Nath's selection

Essentially, the BJP needed to field a 'Bhumihar' (Hindu caste) candidate in Purvanchal. Manoj Sinha, a renowned Bhumihar leader from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, held the seat of Ghazipur for several years. The party's internal survey presented only two potential candidates from Ghazipur: Manoj Sinha and his son Abhinav Sinha. Abhinav, an engineer, assumed responsibility for political and social initiatives after Manoj Sinha's appointment as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. With his easygoing nature and activism, Abhinav swiftly garnered support among party workers and supporters.

However, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is a top priority, and instead of experimenting with new leadership in Kashmir, which has been continuously making good headlines after Manoj Sinha became the Lieutenant Governor, it was decided that Manoj Sinha would continue to shoulder the responsibility there. After this, the biggest hurdle in giving the ticket to Abhinav Sinha, the second name that emerged in the survey, was the accusation of 'nepotism.' Therefore, the BJP refrained from this name as well.

There was a need for 'Bhumihar' candidate

Ballia and Ghazipur were the only constituencies where a Bhumihar candidate could be fielded. In Ballia, replacing the ticket of Thakur candidate Virendra Singh with a Bhumihar candidate could have been seen as a reactionary move. The second challenge was the lack of a capable Bhumihar candidate in Ballia. The few names considered were not well-known even locally in Ballia. However, the BJP aimed to send a message to the Bhumihars across various regions like Ghazipur, Ballia, Ghosi, Azamgarh, and Banaras by nominating a Bhumihar candidate. Consequently, Thakur Neeraj Shekhar was chosen as the candidate from Ballia, and the decision was made to nominate a Bhumihar candidate in Ghazipur.

This is how Paras Nath's name was decided

Afterwards, another candidate, Alka Rai, the wife of Krishnanand Rai, was considered for Ghazipur, but she had lost the previous assembly election. Following this, the RSS proposed the name of its volunteer and head of departmental contacts, retired principal Paras Nath Rai. The 68-year-old Paras Nath Rai has a clean image and presented an opportunity to create a narrative of "Ansari's muscle power versus Sangh's clean image" in Ghazipur. As an RSS worker, he has actively participated in the electoral management of Manoj Sinha in every election. There is no negative association with the image of Paras Nath. Therefore, the BJP high command approved the RSS's choice and nominated Paras Nath to stand against Afzal Ansari. The results will ultimately determine whether this move by the RSS was right or wrong!

Also Read: Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri star, to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat against Upendra Kushwaha

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP drops Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon