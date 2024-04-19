Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Hema Malini pitted against Congress, BSP in triangular contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hema Malini Vs Mukesh Dhangar Vs Suresh Singh at Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

Mathura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mathura is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Mathura seat comprises 5 Assembly segments including Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. The constituency is a General quota seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are the main parties in the constituency.

Hema Malini Vs Mukesh Dhangar Vs Suresh Singh

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mathura will see a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the BSP. The BSP has once again reposed faith in its sitting MP and star candidate Hema Malini, while Congress has decided to field Mukesh Dhangar. Additionally, the BSP has given the ticket to Suresh Singh to fight against the two major parties in the constituency. The polling in Meerut is scheduled to take place in the second phase on April 26.

Results of previous polls at this constituency

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Hema Malini from BJP won the seat with a margin of 293,471 votes. Malini was polled 671,293 votes with a vote share of 61.00 per cent and defeated Kunwar Narendra Singh from RLD who got 377,822 votes (34.21 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Hema Malini from BJP won the seat and was polled 574,633 votes with a vote share of 53.29 per cent. RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary got 243,890 votes (22.62 per cent) and was the runner-up. Hema Malini defeated Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of 330,743 votes.