Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP’s Aligarh candidate seeks vote donning ‘garland of slippers’, know why | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent candidate Pandit Keshav Dev from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has adopted a unique campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. During his campaign in the city on Tuesday, he was observed wearing a garland of slippers around his neck instead of the traditional flower garland while soliciting votes. This unusual approach has caught the attention of many, surprising onlookers.

During his campaign trail, Dev, who was seen donning a garland consisting of seven slippers, is striving to leave a lasting impact on voters. Aligarh is slated to vote in the second phase of elections on April 26.

Seeking vote donning garland of slippers

Pandit Keshav Dev, running as an independent candidate, has been allotted a pair of slippers as his election symbol. He himself asked for this symbol and has been campaigning with a unique garland of seven slippers around his neck. Known for his stance against corruption, Dev is making the most of his symbol, emphasizing the message "Chapal lagao brashtacharion ko bhagao" (chase away the corrupt with slippers) while interacting with people on the streets, accompanied by his supporters.

Watch video here:

Pandit Keshav Dev is an RTI activist and is associated with organizations such as the Bharatiya Hindu Rashtra Sena and Anti-Corruption Sena. He has contested assembly elections twice in the past. In the previous assembly elections, Dev contested from the city but faced defeat. Last year, he contested as an independent candidate from the 69th ward of the Aligarh Municipal Corporation. Interestingly, he arrived at the nomination center located by sitting on top of a tree. Along the way, people who saw him sitting on the rickshaw and heading to fill out the form were quite intrigued by his unique mode of transportation.

When will Uttar Pradesh vote?

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases- April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 23 and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country has been scheduled for June 4.

