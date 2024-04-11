Cops at Kashi Vishwanath temple to wear dhoti-kurta, ditch khaki as official uniform

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi, in Varanasi. (Representational image)

Varanasi: Policemen deployed on duty at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will wear a dhoti-kurta instead of a Khaki to display a devotee-friendly atmosphere.

The male cops will wear dhoti and a dupatta (shawl) to resemble priests while female staff will wear salwar kurta, according to temple officials.

Apart from this, the police officials will also take a three-day training programme to learn soft communication skills with devotees.

One reason behind this move is to improve devotees' experience and avoid negative perceptions associated with police uniforms.

A similar experiment was conducted earlier in 2018.

In addition to the new attire, a "no touch" policy will be implemented for crowd control.

Commissioner of Police, Mohit Agrawal, said that devotees often felt disrespected by the way the police handled crowds.

He noted that devotees were more accepting of similar actions from temple priests.

"A major issue arises when devotees are made to wait in long queues for darshan. This delays their darshan (prayer offering) and frustrates others waiting in line. To address the situation and create a friendlier police image, authorities have opted for a "khaki-free" inner sanctum," he said.

Agrawal added that they are also finding ways to improve the image of police involved in crowd control and ensure a pleasant visitor experience.

Officers will not physically move devotees or disrupt queues when creating a passage for VIP movements. Instead, they will use ropes to guide devotees in other directions without any physical contact, he said.

While crowds were lower in 2018 compared to the past two years after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham's renovation, complaints regarding forceful removal from the sanctum sanctorum or its doors by police officers have emerged.

