Maneka Gandhi's jibe at Robert Vadra, says 'country has moved ahead of son-in-laws'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi has reacted to speculations that businessman Robert Vadra may contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to India TV, Maneka Gandhi took a jibe at Robert Vadra saying that the country has moved forward from son-in-laws. Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Varun Gandhi not being fielded by the BJP, Maneka Gandhi said she won't comment on the party's decision.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Varun Gandhi contested from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

