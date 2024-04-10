Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Maneka Gandhi's jibe at Robert Vadra, says 'country has moved ahead of son-in-laws'

Maneka Gandhi's jibe at Robert Vadra, says 'country has moved ahead of son-in-laws'

Maneka Gandhi has been fielded by the BJP from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur constituency. Elections in Sultanpur will be held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 25.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 13:26 IST
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi
Image Source : PTI BJP MP Maneka Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi has reacted to speculations that businessman Robert Vadra may contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to India TV, Maneka Gandhi took a jibe at Robert Vadra saying that the country has moved forward from son-in-laws. Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Varun Gandhi not being fielded by the BJP, Maneka Gandhi said she won't comment on the party's decision.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Varun Gandhi contested from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

ALSO READ | 'Whoever poses threat to society, their 'Ram Naam Satya' is certain', warns UP CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement