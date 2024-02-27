Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by Rampur court in poll code violation cases.

Uttar Pradesh news: Actress and former Member of Parliament (MP) Jaya Prada has been declared to be absconding by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after she failed to appear for hearings for two cases against her. The cases pertains to the violation of the election code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she was a BJP candidate.

Despite being issued non-bailable warrants seven times, Jaya Prada did not present herself before the court. The MP MLA special court, presided over by judge Shobhit Bansal, has now directed the Superintendent of Police to form a special team under a Deputy SP's leadership to ensure her presence in court by March 6.

This legal provision is invoked when an accused person fails to appear in court despite warrants, leading to a proclamation procedure to ensure their attendance.

Jaya Prada became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

According to senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari, two cases were registered against the former MP from Rampur at Kemari and Swar police stations for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The actor was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 polls and was defeated by Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The SP expelled her subsequently.

In these cases, the special MP-MLA court had issued summons several times but the former MP did not appear before it. Subsequently, non-bailable warrants were issued against her seven times, but the police could not produce her before the court. He said that the police, in its reply filed in the court, said that Jaya Prada was evading arrest and all her known mobile numbers were switched off.

Tiwari said that on this, judge Shobhit Bansal took a tough stance and declared Jaya Prada as an absconder. The Superintendent of Police of Rampur was ordered to form a team under the leadership of a circle officer and arrest Jaya Prada and produce her in the court on the next date of hearing on March 6.

