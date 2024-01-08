UP: 22-year-old Iranian woman stabbed to death by relative in Noida, four arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NOIDAPOLICE Zeenat was stabbed in the neck by her relatives

Noida: As many as four Iranian nationals, including three women and a young man, were arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with the murder of a family member, said officials.

According to the police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Farsid Hamidani (18), Zara Bodagizadadhe (38), Zarinaz Rahimipur (34), and Zeenat Ahmadi (27).

Iranian woman stabbed to death

A 22-year-old Iranian woman was stabbed when she intervened to protect her father during a scuffle with relatives on Friday night. The police have detained four individuals in connection with the incident and have notified the embassy about the situation.

The 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck by her relatives and was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive the attack.

Legal proceedings underway

The local Sector 113 police station lodged an FIR on Saturday following a complaint from Zeenat's family. Eight members of the other side were booked, and four of them were arrested on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

"The FIR was lodged under the IPC sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 323 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) against the accused who all hail from Tehran in Iran," the police spokesperson said.

Four other members of two related families are still at large, and police stated that further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

(With PTI inputs)

