Vinod Upadhyay, UP's notorious mafia, with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, killed in encounter

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police got a major success on Friday morning after notorious mafia Vinod Upadhyay was killed in an encounter. There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Upadhyay and dozens of cases were registered against him. According to reports, Vinod Upadhyay was involved in the big mafia of Uttar Pradesh and was among the top 61 mafias of the state. Upadhyay was a resident of Mayabazar in Ayodhya district and about 3 dozen criminal cases were registered against him.

Vinod was known for hitting accurate targets

According to the information received, the encounter between Vinod Upadhyay and UP STF took place in Kotwali area of ​​Sultanpur district. It is being told that Vinod got injured during the firing, after which he was brought to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, doctors declared Vinod dead. Vinod Upadhyay, famous for his precise aiming, had created a stir in the world of crime. His elimination is being considered a major success.

Sten gun recovered from mafia Vinod

According to reports, the STF team was led by DSP Deepak Singh during the encounter with notorious mafia don Vinod. After the encounter, 30 bore Chinese company-made pistol, 9 mm factory-made Sten gun along with live and empty cartridges were also recovered from the mafia. The police have also taken the mafia's Swift car into their custody.