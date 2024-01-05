Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Vinod Upadhyay, UP's notorious mafia, with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, killed in encounter

Vinod Upadhyay, UP's notorious mafia, with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, killed in encounter

The encounter between Vinod Upadhyay, who was in the list of the top 60 gangsters, and UP STF took place in Kotwali area of ​​Sultanpur district.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Sultanpur
Updated on: January 05, 2024 9:35 IST
Vinod Upadhyay
Image Source : INDIA TV Vinod Upadhyay

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police got a major success on Friday morning after notorious mafia Vinod Upadhyay was killed in an encounter. There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Upadhyay and dozens of cases were registered against him. According to reports, Vinod Upadhyay was involved in the big mafia of Uttar Pradesh and was among the top 61 mafias of the state. Upadhyay was a resident of Mayabazar in Ayodhya district and about 3 dozen criminal cases were registered against him. 

Vinod was known for hitting accurate targets

According to the information received, the encounter between Vinod Upadhyay and UP STF took place in Kotwali area of ​​Sultanpur district. It is being told that Vinod got injured during the firing, after which he was brought to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, doctors declared Vinod dead. Vinod Upadhyay, famous for his precise aiming, had created a stir in the world of crime. His elimination is being considered a major success.

Sten gun recovered from mafia Vinod

According to reports, the STF team was led by DSP Deepak Singh during the encounter with notorious mafia don Vinod. After the encounter, 30 bore Chinese company-made pistol, 9 mm factory-made Sten gun along with live and empty cartridges were also recovered from the mafia. The police have also taken the mafia's Swift car into their custody. 

Related Stories
Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Gogi-Karala gang, recovers pistol and live cartridges

Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Gogi-Karala gang, recovers pistol and live cartridges

Yogesh Kadian, Haryana's 19-year-old gangster, faces Interpol's Red Corner Notice | Details

Yogesh Kadian, Haryana's 19-year-old gangster, faces Interpol's Red Corner Notice | Details

Gangster Ilyas Bachkana accused of kidnapping builder arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Gangster Ilyas Bachkana accused of kidnapping builder arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Up News

Latest News