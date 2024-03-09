India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Who will have advantage of Yadav, Jatav and Brahmin votes in Uttar Pradesh?

Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
In an earlier opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX, it predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party may win 78 out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 19:42 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024, India TV CNX Opinion Poll
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of Yadav, Jatav, Brahmin and other castes voters and which party they are likely going to support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The polls are due in a few weeks, however, the schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India. Take a look at which political party will have an advantage of the votes of different castes in UP. 

Who will have advantage of Yadav voters?

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, 23 per cent Yadav voters may support the BJP while support for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party may decrease.

SP may lose Badayu, Kanauj, Ghazipur, Farukhabad, Firozabad, Kushinagar and Banda Lok Sabha seats. 

Who will Brahmin's support in Uttar Pradesh?

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 84 per cent of Brahmin vote may side with the BJP, three per cent with I.N.D.I.A bloc, two per cent with Mayawati's BSP and 11 per cent may support other leaders.

How Jatav vote may split in Uttar Pradesh?

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How Jatav vote may split in 2024?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How Jatav vote may split in 2024?

How different castes may support BJP in Jaunpur? 

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How BJP may win Jaunpur?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How BJP may win Jaunpur?

Who will have advantage of Jat votes? 

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How Jat voters may support parties?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How Jat voters may support parties?

Who will have advantage of Nishad votes? 

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How Nishad voters may support parties?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How Nishad voters may support parties?

How BJP may win Ghazipur seat in UP?

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How BJP may win in Ghazipur?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How BJP may win in Ghazipur?

How BJP may win Raebareli seat in UP?

India Tv - India TV - CNX Opinion Poll, How BJP may win Raebareli

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | How BJP may win Raebareli?

