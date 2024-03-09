BJP, TDP, Jana Sena seal alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP, TDP and Jana Sena finalise alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: An alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has been sealed for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The saffron party made it official saying, "BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh. The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two."

"BJP's alliance with TDP, Jana Sena Party will help achieve aspirations of people of Andhra Pradesh," reads a joint statement of three parties.

Earlier today, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that all three parties including BJP, TDP and JSP have reached to an understanding regarding the alliance.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Lashing out at the state's ruling YSR Congress Party and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said several good things are happening in the country under his government but the southern state has been going backward.

While wealth creation is a top priority for Modi, "wealth destruction" is the top priority for the YSR Congress, Naidu said.

Though he did not specify the number of seats each party in the alliance will contest, sources said the BJP and the Jana Sena may together contest around eight Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats.

The TDP is likely to field candidates from the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats.

The BJP, which is eying to boost its Lok Sabha tally, may contest six parliamentary and as many Assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

