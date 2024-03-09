Only objective of Sonia Gandhi is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, Amit Shah slams Congress in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Opposition parties including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) saying the only objective of Sonia Gandhi is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister of the country while Lalu Prasad aims to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister of Bihar.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar, Amit Shah further said that the government will soon form a committee to punish those leaders who are accused of encroaching on the land of the poor.

In Bihar on Saturday, Amit Shah inaugurated the memorial of veteran leader Kailashpati Mishra on the outskirts of Patna. Mishra, a senior leader of the Jana Sangh, was a minister in the Karpoori Thakur government in the state. He was also the first president of the BJP in Bihar.

He also served as the governor of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Shah inaugurated a park named after Mishra and then unveiled his statue.

He was accompanied by Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and other senior leaders of the state BJP.

The park has been developed on 2 acres of land donated by the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI).

