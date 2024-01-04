Yogi government's bulldozer action: History-sheeter Ashok Yadav's house demolished in Kannauj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the site

Kannauj: The Kannauj district administration in Uttar Pradesh has demolished the three-story house of history-sheeter Ashok Yadav, also known as Munua, in the Dharanidheer Pur Nagaraya village of the Vishunagard police station area on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the administration's team arrived and carried out the demolition with the help of the JCB.

Watch video here:

Accused of killing Police constable

The history-sheeter had attacked the police on December 25, 2023, to evade arrest.

During the treatment of Police constable Sachin Rathi (28), who was injured by a bullet fired by history-sheeter Ashok Yadav, alias Munua, he died in Kanpur.

In this case, Munua, along with his wife and an underage son, was arrested by the police. The husband and wife have been sent to jail, and the son has been sent to a juvenile correction home.