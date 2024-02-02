Friday, February 02, 2024
     
Greater Noida: Four of family found dead in closed room, police suspect suffocation due to gas leakage

Greater Noida: The door of the room was locked from inside which was broken in the presence of the field unit of police. The smell of gas was coming from inside the room.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Greater Noida
Updated on: February 02, 2024 21:48 IST
Greater Noida news: At least four dead bodies were found lying in a closed room in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today (February 2). It is suspected that they might have died due to suffocation that occurred after gas leakage in the room.

The bodies of two young men and two women were found by cops on Friday. Police broke the door and recovered the dead bodies.

The deceased have been identified as-

  1. Chandresh son of Pappu Singh
  2. Rajesh son of Pappu Singh
  3. Nisha wife of Chandresh
  4. Babli daughter of Pappu Singh

They were residents of Sarai Sikandra Rao district in Hathras.

Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

