General VK Singh not to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections, says want to serve country differently

BJP's Ghaziabad MP General (Retired) VK Singh not to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday informed that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he wants to serve the country in a different way.

VK Singh is the incumbent BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Taking to social media platform X, VK Singh said, "I will not contest the 2024 elections. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form."

