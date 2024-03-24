Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
General VK Singh not to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections, says want to serve country differently

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 20:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday informed that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he wants to serve the country in a different way.

VK Singh is the incumbent BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Taking to social media platform X, VK Singh said, "I will not contest the 2024 elections. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form."

