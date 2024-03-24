Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: JDU releases list of 16 candidates, Lalan Singh to re-contest from Munger

Lok Sabha Election 2024: JDU releases list of 16 candidates, Lalan Singh to re-contest from Munger

As per the NDA a seat-sharing formula, BJP kept the larger chunk with itself with 17 seats. JD(U) got 16 seats, LJP(Ram Vilas) five, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Patna Updated on: March 24, 2024 12:49 IST
JDU, Lok Sabha Election
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party leader Lalan Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha election less than a month away, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced a list of 16 candidates in Bihar, in accordance with the seat-sharing agreement within the alliance.

Here's list of 16 candidates

  1. Shivhar: Lovely Anand
  2. Sitamarhi: Devesh Chandra Thakur
  3. Valmikinagar: Sunil Mahato
  4. Supaul: Dileshwar Kamat
  5. Madhepura: Dinesh Chandra Yadav
  6. Jehanabad: Chandeshwar Prasad
  7. Siwan: Vijayalakshmi Devi
  8. Gopalganj: Alok Suman
  9. Purnia: Santosh Kushwaha
  10. Kishanganj: Master Mujahid Alam
  11. Katihar: Dulalchand Goswami
  12. Munger:Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
  13. Banka: Girdhari Yadav
  14. Bhagalpur: Ajay Mandal
  15. Nalanda: Kaushalendra Kumar
  16. Jhanjharpur: Rampreet Mandal

(Most of the candidates were repeated, new candidates only in Siwan, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, and Kishanganj)

List of constituencies to be contested by BJP, JDU, LJP, HAM and RLM 

The NDA announced seat-sharing in Bihar ahead of high-voltage Lok Sabha elections. BJP leader Vinod Tawde announced that the BJP will be contesting in 17 Lok Sabha seats, while JD(U) will contest in 16 seats, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in five seats. Additionally, two other parties will contest in one seat each, with Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha each contesting in one seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party to contest 17 seats including Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram. Meanwhile, the BJP decided to leave Sheohar for the JDU. The LJP also parted ways with Nawada for the BJP. The JDU left Gaya and Karakat for the HAM and the RLM respectively.

The Janata Dal-United to contest 16 seats including Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jahanabad and Sheohar.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to contest 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar including Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest only the Gaya seat while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will fight the Karakat seat.

Voting in Bihar to take place in 7 phases

Bihar will head to polls in all seven phases of the polling of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Here is a list of constituencies that will head to polls in phases: 

  • Phase 1: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.
  • Phase 2: Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnia and Katihar
  • Phase 3: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria
  • Phase 4: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger
  • Phase 5: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur
  • Phase 6: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj
  • Phase 7: Nalanda, Patana Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad

Also Read: Rift in Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing? Tejashwi Yadav to hold meeting with Congress in Delhi today

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bihar's Rupauli MLA Bima Bharti quits JDU, joins Lalu Yadav's RJD

Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

