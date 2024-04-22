Uttar Pradesh: Businessman pushes man off 5-star hotel's terrace in Bareilly | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In the clip, the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by his collar, and slapping him multiple times

In a shocking incident, a man has been allegedly pushed off from the first floor of a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a businessman's son was thrown from the first floor of Hotel Radisson after an ugly fight.

In the clip, the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by his collar, and slapping him multiple times, before pushing him to the edge of the terrace and eventually throwing him. He then turns to a man standing next to him and thrashes him, as per reports. The businessman was later calmed down by another person present at the site.

The condition of the victim boy is critical

The victim was admitted to the medical college in critical condition. The video of this entire fight and throwing the boy from the terrace has gone viral. In this case, a case of murderous attack has been registered against father and son. The matter pertains to a 5 star hotel in Izzatnagar police station area.

CCTV revealed the secrets of the incident

The incident of fight and altercation in the hotel was captured in CCTV. On April 21, there was an altercation at 2:39 am and at 2:40 am, the youth was thrown under the roof after being pushed. In this case, hotel owner Mehtab Siddiqui says that his staff has not been assaulted by anyone. There was a party in the hotel. There was an altercation and fight between two people who had come to the party. The hotel has nothing to do with it. (Input: Anup Mishra)

Reports suggest the incident took place at a pre-wedding party where the victim Sarthak Agarwal, had gone with his friends. The businessman was the father of one of Agarwal's friends, reports suggested and the incident took place when an argument between the friends became heated. The friend called his father who began thrashing him and later pushed him off the terrace. He was allegedly in an intoxicated state.

As per reports, an FIR has been lodged against the friend and his father under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(Reported by -- Anup Mishra)