Viral: This doctor is winning hearts with his unique way of giving injections to infants | WATCH

Going to doctors and getting injections is the worst nightmare for almost everyone. From adults to infants, people of all age groups dread needles. But, this doctor, in his unique way, is making it easier for infants and their parents. In the viral video, Dr Imran S Patel can be seen singing rhymes to the infants while injecting them with needles and winning hearts on social media.

Dr Imran S Patel has a verified account on Instagram and enjoys a fan following of over 230K followers. He is in pediatrics at the Asian Children's Hospital in Ahmedabad, according to his IG bio. In the video, one can see a soft toy adjusted to his stethoscope. He sings Meethu Meethu and distracts the infants from the needle. The infants along with their father can be seen chuckling. The video will surely make your day.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users reacted to it and applauded the doctor for his commendable work. One user wrote, "When extroverts becomes doctor." Another user wrote, "A doctor with a beautiful heart." Yet another user commented, "I have two kids.. It is an emotional moment for me many times while vaccination.. I need such doctors.. Kindly motivate other doctors too."

