Will you try Pani Puri with Kadhi? Netizens say 'don't ruin women's favourite food'

Pani Puri lovers are present in every state, city, area, and family of India. You must have tried many types of Pani Puri in life and from many different cities as well. Some people like its water sweeter in taste while a few also like it spicy. There are many popular Pani Puri outlets across the country, who are known for their unique style of this snack. Now, a video of a bizarre type of Pani Puri is doing rounds on the internet.

This one involves a combination of puri with Kadhi as it water-filling.

A video shared by a food page on Instagram, foodiepopcorn, features a man serving Pani Puri along with Kadhi, calling it Kadhipuri.

In the video, the user also shared the city in which this type of Pani Pani is being loved by the foodies. The city is Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The video is trending high on the platform and has been viewed by over 250,000 times with nearly 5,000 likes. Instagram users also put out their views on Kadhipuri in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Don't ruined women favourite food panipuri.''

''Panipuri ko baksh dena chahiye yaar,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Gobar flavour bhi laa do.. vo shoot karne bhi food bloggers aa jaenge. "Guys india me pehli baar gobar flavour Pani puri.''

About the Insta page foodiepopcorn

The page is run by a man named Harshit, who calls himself Ahmedabad Foodie. His feed is full of food vlog from his hometown and has posted over 500 of such videos. His page has over 111,000 followers. Check out some of his other food vlog videos.

