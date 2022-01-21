Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur bags prestigious ‘Recycling For Greener Tomorrow’ award

ITI, Berhampur of Odisha has bagged the prestigious ‘Recycling For Greener Tomorrow Award 2021’, for its innovative work in recycling waste products and bringing about change in the mindset of young professionals who may join industries in future.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey has highly appreciated the work done in the field of recycling by ITI Berhampur.

“Recycling is a highly sustainable method because scraps are generated throughout the year and are available locally. By adding skill through training practices, we can recycle scraps. No additional infrastructure or investment are required and sculptures created from scraps can fetch a good price in market. This will meet the huge needs of interior decorator industry”, said Dr Rajat Panigrahy, Principal, ITI Berhampur.

In its book ‘Waste Management as Economic Industry towards A Circular Economy’, published by Springer Nature Singapore Pte Ltd, a chapter on ‘Recycling of Scrap from Technical Institutes: A case Study, Govt. ITI Berhampur’ has been added highlighting the innovations done till now. Government of Odisha has awarded ITI Berhampur’s innovations on waste management as “Successful Innovative Proven Project” in the year 2019.

Awareness on waste management is being created among the general public, including school children, through elephant Sculpture Park and Tiger Sculpture Park developed by ITI Berhampur. Social message for protecting wild animals from extinction is being disseminated through these innovations, Dr Panigrahy said.

Students of ITI Berhampur collect scraps like junked automobiles, metals, e-waste, plastic waste, iron bars from demolished buildings and transform them into high-value scrap sculptures through various engineering processes. So far, ITI Berhampur students have created more than 30 beautiful sculptures, ranging from 6 ft to 32 ft in height, and have installed them in the Scrap Sculpture Park, which is the largest scrap sculpture park of its kind in Asia. This has been mentioned in the Asia Book Of Records.

ITI Berhampur has already trained 49 Govt. it is in Odisha and target to train all 14,000 ITIs across India in the field of waste management. At a webinar on this topic, Mr Anurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, Business World and other prominent dignitaries highly appreciated the work done by this training institute. A large number of CEOs and professionals working in the field of Recycling were also present .