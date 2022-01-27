Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@I_KANNAN 'How to murder a dosa': After fruit, 'matka' dosa leaves netizens bewildered; watch viral video

Carrying forward the trend of bizarre food items, Twitterati on Thursday (January 27) discovered yet another dish. This time a video of a south Indian dish, dosa with a weird twist has surfaced on the internet. Recently, we have seen several street vendors coming up with their own twisted versions of the south Indian delicacy. They have been experimenting with its fillings and methods. After witnessing a bizarre Masala Dosa with a filling of fruits, dosa with a filling of paneer butter masala is going viral.

Take a look at the video which has been trending:

A video shared on Twitter shows the chef spreading the Dosa batter onto a heated tawa. Once the Dosa starts to cook, he pours a whole brick of butter on top of it to make it golden-brown and crisp. Then he adds chopped onions, green capsicum, some tomatoes and garnishes it with lots of cheese. Followed by topping schezwan sauce and coconut chutney. He then sprinkles some masala on top and some mint mayo. He loads it with a lot of tandori mayo and then some full cream. He mashes all the ingredients until it all turns into a curry. Well, it doesn't end here. He continues to add paneer, tomato juice and more butter. He then torches it again, sprinkles it with fresh coriander leaves.

At last, he pours it into a clay pot, loads it with some more cheese. Finally, he places the golden brown dosa on top of the paneer dish. Finishes, the dish with coriander, cheese, and butter toppings.

This innovative dosa is available at Ayyer Ji Dosa Wale, Geeta Colony, Delhi.

Social media users remained divided about the bizarre matka dosa. Check out how netizens reacted: