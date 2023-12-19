Surat jeweller crafts magnificent Ayodhya Ram Temple-themed necklace with 5000 diamonds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Surat: Ayodhya Ram Temple-themed necklace with 5000 diamonds.

A diamond merchant from Surat has showcased exceptional craftsmanship by creating a necklace inspired by the Ram Temple theme, adorned with over 5000 American diamonds. This stunning piece of art is intended as a gift to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The intricate creation, depicting Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita, Lord Lakshman, and the Royal Court, was meticulously carved by 40 skilled artisans over 35 days. The video of this remarkable necklace is gaining widespread attention on social media platforms.

Scheduled for consecration at noon on January 22 next year, the Ram Temple, located in Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Rama, carries immense spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Kaushik Kakadiya, the Director of Rasesh Jewels, shared insights into the masterpiece, stating, “More than 5000 American diamonds have been used, crafted from 2 kg of silver. The inspiration behind this creation stems from the recently constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The main characters of the Ramayana are intricately carved into the necklace."

The Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram, will commence with Vedic rituals on January 16, a week ahead of the main ceremony.

To enhance the spiritual experience, a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will be organised, feeding thousands of devotees during the festivities. Preparations in Ayodhya include the construction of tent cities to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees during the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has arranged for facilities catering to 10,000–15,000 people, while local authorities are diligently implementing heightened security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching event for all attendees.

