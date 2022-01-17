Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMABHISHEK7_ Netizens ask 'Bhai zeher banane ka course kiya hai' after Lucknow man's Chowmein Golgappa recipe goes viral

Seems like the year 2022 is all about fusion food and our local street vendors seem to be taking it really seriously. They are not leaving any stone unturned to experiment with their cookery skills. Recently, a Lucknow street vendor came with one of the most unique recipes. He combined two of the loved dishes of Indians, i.e Golgappa and chowmein. We have seen several varieties and variations of both the dishes but the combination of the two is raising eyebrows on the Internet.

It is blowing the minds of the food critics. In the video going viral on social media platforms, we see the chef adding potato, chickpeas, several masala powders and sauce. Until now it all seems very ordinary but he throws his magic by pouring noodles on the top of the golgappas. Then he goes on to add sweet sauce.

He does not stop here, further, he adds curd and for garnishing, he adds tutti frutti, radish julians and coriander leaves. And without discounting on any flavour, he serves it with chutney as a side dip with the ‘chowmein golgappa‘.

Take a look:

The video left the netizens in tizzy. They bombarded the comments section of the video with their hilarious reactions. One of the users said, "Kaha se late ho?". Another said, "Aaaaye Cchiiiiii." "Bhai ye jeher banane ka course kara tha kya," asked another.

Check out how Twitterati reacted on the video: