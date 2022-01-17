Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Netizens ask 'Bhai zeher banane ka course kiya hai' after Lucknow man's Chowmein Golgappa recipe goes viral

These days chefs and restaurants are making sure to give a quirky twist to their recipes to impress foodies. Some just go the extra mile and that gives birth to the bizarre food items. A Lucknow man is selling Chowmein Golgappa. Check out the reactions of the netizens.

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 19:03 IST
Chowmein Golgappa
Image Source : TWITTER/@IMABHISHEK7_

Seems like the year 2022 is all about fusion food and our local street vendors seem to be taking it really seriously. They are not leaving any stone unturned to experiment with their cookery skills. Recently, a Lucknow street vendor came with one of the most unique recipes. He combined two of the loved dishes of Indians, i.e Golgappa and chowmein. We have seen several varieties and variations of both the dishes but the combination of the two is raising eyebrows on the Internet.

It is blowing the minds of the food critics. In the video going viral on social media platforms, we see the chef adding potato, chickpeas, several masala powders and sauce. Until now it all seems very ordinary but he throws his magic by pouring noodles on the top of the golgappas. Then he goes on to add sweet sauce. 

He does not stop here, further, he adds curd and for garnishing, he adds tutti frutti, radish julians and coriander leaves. And without discounting on any flavour, he serves it with chutney as a side dip with the ‘chowmein golgappa‘.

Take a look:

The video left the netizens in tizzy. They bombarded the comments section of the video with their hilarious reactions. One of the users said, "Kaha se late ho?". Another said, "Aaaaye Cchiiiiii." "Bhai ye jeher banane ka course kara tha kya," asked another. 

Check out how Twitterati reacted on the video:

