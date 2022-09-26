Bizarre! Girl watching TV with 12-foot-long python| watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LADBIBLE Girl watching TV with a 12-foot-long python

The Internet has been set ablaze with a bizarre video of a little girl watching TV with a 12-foot-long Reticulated python. The netizens all around are surprised by the camaraderie and ease that is shown by the girl and the python in the video. The 12 feet Reticulated Python has lovingly cuddled the little 4-year-old girl and at one time gives a yawn while watching TV. We must say that most people are a little crazy when it comes to their pets but keeping this python as a pet is taking the love for animals a little too far.

"You wouldn’t believe it, but this little girl is perfectly safe”, the video caption read. The viral video triggered an array of reactions. People are even taking it in a light way as one of the users wrote, "Are they watching jungle book?". Another one commented, "One of these days she's gonna be watching from inside the snake". "What some people do in the name of having a pet...", commented another user.

Watch the video here:

Some users appeared concerned about the girl’s safety, one user wrote, "How sensible, next headline - our snake killed our daughter- absolutely ridiculous". "Ppl willing to do anything for social media, even their children’s well-being doesn't matter". Another commented, "The ‘yawn’ means it’s getting ready to consume a meal or in other words, the stretching of the jaw ligaments means it’s ready to be fed well so google says but maybe it’s wrong I’m no snake expert!". Netizens found it bizarre and one user wrote, "It's never safe. It's not a pet but a wild animal. This is very irresponsible and dangerous".

We have seen the obsession with pets but this time it really looks bizarre to watch the little girl cuddling and chilling with the 12-foot-long yellow python.

